Float in St. Patrick’s Day Parade offers solution to gun violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People along the St. Patrick’s Day Parade route in Kansas City, Missouri, heard Prebis Burton coming before they saw him.

Burton is a member of the group “Bikes Up, Guns Down.”

“We put on stunt shows to let kids know it’s good to put the guns down and pick up a bike,” Burton explained. ”You come with us, we’ll train you how to ride safely, have a good time.”

The organization mission statement on its says it aims to 'help provide resources for underprivileged children in our beloved communities'

On Friday during the parade, the organization rode ATVs.

Burton started riding dirt bikes and ATVs when he was 12-years-old. He believes the hobby kept him on the straight and narrow. He hopes to introduce it to more youth in Kansas City.

So far this year, police in Kansas City, Mo., have investigated 33 homicides, two more than last year at this same time period, but one less than 2021.

“It’s very near and dear to my heart,” Burton said. “The more we get our message to the community, hopefully it can slow down the gun violence and the killings, definitely the homicides in Kansas City.”

Burton said the best way for people to connect with him and the organization is through his Facebook page. He says he'll also be at the Juneteenth parade this summer.