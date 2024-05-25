Watch Now
Flood watch goes into effect early Sunday morning in Kansas City area

Posted at 2:34 PM, May 25, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Kansas City area starting at 1 a.m. on Sunday through the evening.

In Kansas, the watch was issued for Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Atchison, Miami, Linn and Doniphan counties.

NWS also issued the flood watch in Jackson, Clay, Ray, Buchanan, Clinton, Carroll, Lafayette, Saline, Howard, Cass, Johnson, Pettis, Cooper, Bates and Henry counties in Missouri.

NWS says 1-2 inches of rain are expected, with some areas reaching 3 inches.

Excessive runoff of rain could cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and in low-lying and flat locations.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

