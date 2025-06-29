Flood watch in effect until Monday afternoon for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A flood watch is in effect until Monday afternoon for the Kansas City area.

The watch includes Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

Missouri's Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Davis, DeKalb, Gentry, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Nodaway, Platte, Ray and Worth counties are included, too.

The National Weather Service said many of the areas included in the watch received 1-3 inches of rainfall Sunday morning and are set to receive 2-3 more inches overnight into Monday morning.

As a result, extra runoff could potentially flood rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas, per NWS.

Flooding is also possible in poor drainage areas and low-water crossings.

