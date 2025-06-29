KSHB 41 Weather Blog | More thunderstorms to go, some may be severe

Good Sunday, bloggers,

We are 1-2 rounds of thunderstorms down with 1-2 more rounds to go.

This morning, some locations received 2"-4" of rain while others received barely 0.25" of rain.

There was a location between Lansing and Leavenworth that saw almost 4" of rain. You go 10.5 miles to the northeast, north of Platte City, and amounts were under 0.25".

Olathe to Lee's Summit was in a zone where rainfall was 0.10"-0.50". This area has been getting missed for the last few weeks.

Tonight, there is another chance to fill these locations.

Jeff Penner

The next round is timed for after midnight.

Details on the next round of thunderstorms and a peek into the Fourth of July weekend are in the video below.

Have a great week ahead and Fourth of July weekend.

Stay healthy.

