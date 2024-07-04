Watch Now
Flood watch issued for Kansas City area through early Friday morning

KSHB 41 News staff
Posted at 10:42 PM, Jul 03, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Kansas City area until 1 a.m. on Friday morning.

In Kansas, Johnson, Miami and Wyandotte counties were included.

In Missouri, Cass, Jackson, Lafayette and Saline counties are included

During this time, flash flooding due to excessive rainfall is possible.

Excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone places.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

In addition, creeks in the area are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.


