Flood watch to run Tuesday-Wednesday for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is included in a flood watch from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

Affected areas are advised excessive rainfall could lead to the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas, per the National Weather Service.

KSHB 41 Weather Monday afternoon update

The watch includes Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

Missouri’s Andrew, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Nodaway, Pettit, Platte, Ray, Saline, Sullivan and Worth counties are included, too.

KSHB 41 Weather Rain forecast June 3-4

