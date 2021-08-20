Florida Georgia Line cancels Kansas City concert date in October due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The popular country band Florida Georgia Line has canceled all their "I Love My Country Tour 2021" dates, including their concert set for Kansas City, because of COVID-19.

The band was set to appear in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center on Oct. 30 but announced on Twitter that, due to safety concerns, they would not proceed with the tour.

While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right. pic.twitter.com/pSJSHVYzUS — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) August 20, 2021

"Everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us," the band's tweet reads. "We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right."

The band also said in a subsequent tweet that all ticket holders will receive a refund.

The cancellation comes as the delta variant becomes a growing concern in the country, causing cases to rise significantly in many metro areas, including Kansas City.