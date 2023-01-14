Folks with Freezin' for a Reason spend night in cold to raise awareness for homelessness in Kansas City

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — In its 17th year, Freezin' for a Reason hosted its annual overnight sleep in the cold at the First Christian Church in Blue Springs, Missouri.

The event raises awareness for homelessness in the Kansas City area. The group sleeps outside for the weekend in makeshift shelters with tarps, cardboard, tents and fires. But even more, it raises funds and takes physical donations like coats, blankets and clothing — anything to keep people warm.

"It’s a great opportunity to help the community," said David Harris, a second year participant. "This is a great chance to bring the plight of the homeless to our forefront."

Harris even brought his son to help this year.

For some volunteers, like Charles Todd, the motive is personal. Todd dedicated his time spent outside to a family member of his who is homeless.

"Not just for her but everyone out on the streets," Todd said. "Doing my little part - hopefully they can get through the winter time - stay safe."

Todd says it's hard for him to imagine living in these conditions, but it's a reminder of how lucky most are.

"I get to go home in less than 48 hours. I get a nice shower," Todd said. "They’re going to be out here regardless of the weather."