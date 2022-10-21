Folly Theater reveals renovations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The "Carnegie Hall of Kansas City" got a makeover.

Folly Theater in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, invested $4.2 million into renovations of the 122-year-old space.

“We talk about the Folly as being Kansas City’s living room," said Rick Truman, the theater's executive director. "It is a place where you can enjoy wonderful entertainment, but you feel at home when you’re here."

It's all part of the effort to get people off their couches and back to the stages.

Taking a look inside, the first thing guests see is the new lobby, complete with a brighter look and new chandeliers. Its modern upgrades complement the historic feel of the theater.

With the grand re-reveal the previous weekend, Truman said they wanted to come in with a bang to not only celebrate the space but give back to the community. All proceeds from the "Shake, Rattle & Roll" performance went to the Midwest Music Foundation , supporting KC-area musicians.

"Musicians are a precious resource, and I use the word resource very intentionally," Truman said. "Musicians are incredibly important to the life of Kansas City ... The work the Midwest Music Foundation is doing to give them some infrastructure is incredibly important."

Rhonda Lyne, executive director of the nonprofit, says the fund began when a friend lost her life to breast cancer. Now, all money goes toward giving musicians benefits, like healthcare.

"It’s kinda difficult being a musician," Lyne said. "A lot of times, it’s hard work, not a lot of pay and you don’t get those benefits that those 9-5 jobs have."

Lyne called the re-reveal a "magical event," elevating voices that tend to have a harder time keeping a steady income.

"We're a relatively small group, and so to have someone, like the prestige of the Folly, to partner with us on this event, it really raised our profile to a new audience," Lyne said.