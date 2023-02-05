Football's Ultimate Stage: 1-on-1 with Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nick Bolton didn't have to wait long to reach football's ultimate stage.

In just his second year he'll be one of the key players for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bolton grew up in Dallas Cowboys' country, where they deem the Philadelphia Eagles as bitter rivals.

But Nick grew up a Pittsburgh Steelers' fan.

"My mom, she was a big Steelers' fan," Bolton said in an exclusive one-on-one interview with KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer. "Big Ben, Troy Polamalu, Ryan Shazier. All those guys. She just grew up a big football fan. That's how her family was."

The Super Bowl that Bolton remembers most is when his Steelers came to Arlington, Texas, and played at AT&T Stadium.

"My mom and my family were watching that one," Bolton said. "Watching those two quarterbacks (Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers) compete. And it came down to the very end."

Watching from home, that is.

"I didn't get to go to that one. It was a little too expensive. And I was a little too young," he said.

Things didn't go Bolton's way in that Super Bowl. The Packers won.

Things also didn't go Bolton's way the one time Bolton played against Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts in college. Alabama beat Missouri 39-10. Bolton was a freshman. Hurts was a back-up for the Crimson Tide at the time.

"They kind of ran the same kind of offense he's running now in Philadelphia, a little zone read-wise," said Bolton. "Those guys were dynamic back then. And they still are now."

Bolton got revenge last season against Hurts when the Chiefs beat the Eagles, 42-30, despite Hurts big day: 387 yds passing, 2 TD passes and 47 rush yards.