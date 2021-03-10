Forbes writer dubs KCK America's taco capital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What city do you think boasts the best taco in the U.S.?

One writer for Forbes thinks it's in Kansas City, Kansas.

An article published on the company's website dubs KCK the taco capital of America, calling it a hidden gem of sorts.

If you've ever crossed the state line for a meal, you know it's true.

KCK boasts a vibrant Latino community with origins in all different regions. The diversity of that community makes for a diversity of delicious food.

Forbes writer Brandon Schultz cites that diversity, timeless family recipes, markets, tradition and sauce as reasons why KCK takes the cake.

He also discusses the KCK Taco Trail, which any local would know is the key to trying it all.

The KCK Convention & Visitors Bureau launched the taco trail to combat the hits many restaurants took during COVID-19. The website lists roughly 50 participating taquerias that visitors can try and earn prizes for doing so.

Finally, the nation is acknowledging that from El Camino Real to Amigos, KCK is the place to go for authentic, Mexican flavors.