Forced entry at Tonganoxie High School under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tonganoxie USD 464 is investigating a forced entry Wednesday evening at Tonganoxie High School.

Damage was reported in the New Learning Center to the floors, stairs and some walls.

“This is an extremely serious matter which has been reported to the Tonganoxie Police Department,” Superintendent Loren Feldkamp shared in a social media post Thursday on behalf of USD 464.

Because of privacy issues, the names of those involved in the situation cannot be released.

Feldkamp also shared that “proper discipline” is being handled by high school administrators.

