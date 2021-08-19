Ford halts truck production, instills layoffs at Kansas City Assembly Plant for 1 week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant announced a temporary layoff for Ford "truck system production and support" employees next week.

United Auto Workers Local 249 laid out the temporary layoff plan Wednesday in a letter to employees of the Claycomo facility.

It is scheduled to last one week, with employees slated to return Aug. 30.

A spokesperson for Ford Motor Company said the layoffs are necessary "due to a semiconductor-related part shortage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia."

Transit vehicle production at the plant won't be interrupted and the Dearborn (Michigan) Truck Plant, which also produces F-150 trucks, remains operational.

The temporary layoff is the third since April involving truck production at the plant.

Ford also shut down the Kansas City Assembly Plant for the weeks of July 12 and 19 due to the global semiconductor shortage.

An earlier temporary layoff at the plant extended from mid-April to mid-June.