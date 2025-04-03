Ford offering employee pricing to everyone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ford Motor Company announced a new initiative today, offering employee pricing to everyone.

The deal is effective immediately.

They are opening employee pricing to all U.S. customers, giving customers significant savings on a wide range of 2024 and 2025 gas, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and diesel Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

The deal excludes Raptors, specialty Mustang and Bronco vehicles, the 2025 Expedition and Navigator SUVs and Super Duty trucks.

In a release, Ford says their goal is to help Americans navigate the complexities of a changing economy.

It is unclear, how much the employee pricing discount is worth.

