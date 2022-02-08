Ford pauses F-150 production, consumers pump brakes on purchases

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — If you're in the market for a new Ford F-150, your options are slim at Bob Allen Ford in Overland Park, Kansas.

Monday, Ford announced production has paused at its Kansas City Assembly Plant due to semi-conductor chip shortages.

"I think the majority of the problem just relies on the future of the chip shortage," said Brad Hewlett, Dealer Principal at Bob Allen Ford.

At Bob Allen Ford, the lot looks nothing like it did before the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, there are around 25 new vehicles on the lot, compared to the 200-250 they're used to.

Hewlett told KSHB 41 News their new vehicles stock is down about 80% and the price of used vehicles has increased nearly 30%. That change has consumers pumping the brakes on purchasing something off the lot.

"I've been doing this for 30 years and this is the first time that we've ever been through something like this," Hewlett said.

Things could be much worse according to one associate professor at the University of Kansas City, Missouri, William Black.

"We have just in time inventory systems, so just in time means what it sounds like, the parts only arrive when you're actually ready to use them, so you're minimizing warehouse costs, but again, you're making things much more fragile," Black said.

Just in time inventory combined with logistical issues like staffing shortages, makes pauses in production likely, according to Black.

While things at Bob Allen Ford are similar to what they were five months ago, Hewlett said he is remaining optimistic.

"Definitely be patient. We can get vehicles. There is light at the end of the tunnel. We're getting a few more today than we did six months ago so just bare with us, be patient with us and we'll definitely do our best to get you taken care of," Hewlett said.

Production of the F-150s will be halted for at least one week.