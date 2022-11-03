Ford unveils all-new KC-built 2023 Transit Trail van

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ford's Kansas City, Missouri, Assembly Plant is building a new vehicle — the 2023 Transit Trail.

Ford Pro, the commercial arm of Ford, revealed the new van Thursday. It's an "upfit-ready adventure van" with customizable cargo space designed for thrill-seekers and van-life enthusiasts.

The new vehicle provides DIYers a canvas to easily install cabinetry, shelving, beds and more.

Transit Trail is available in medium and high-roof cargo van configurations, including an extended-length high-roof model that provides up to 487 cubic feet of cargo space to customize.

The 2023 Transit Trail is available to order now, starting at $65,975, and will arrive next spring.

