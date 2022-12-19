Forecasted cold temperatures could slow recovery of Keystone pipeline oil spill in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frigid temperatures forecast for this week in north-central Kansas could slow the recovery of thousands of barrels of oil that spilled from the Keystone Pipeline earlier this month .

TC Energy said in an update Monday morning that its crews continued to work through the weekend to recover the more than roughly 14,000 barrels of oil that spilled from the pipeline on Dec. 7, 2022, in Washington County, Kansas.

The company estimated crews have recovered 7,233 barrels from the nearby Mill Creek, or roughly half of the amount of oil that spilled after a rupture in the pipeline.

“Our recovery rates have the potential to slow by the upcoming cold weather in the area,” the company said Monday .

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Lindsey Anderson said wind chills could drop to minus-30 degrees in the area of the pipeline rupture, which is about 200 miles northwest of Kansas City.

Ouch!! Look what's heading our way!



Wind chills will get to dangerous levels Thursday & Friday with blowing snow. Plan now to avoid any sort of travel Thursday! pic.twitter.com/TFIFZQrkhA — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) December 19, 2022

The Environmental Protection Agency has built an interactive web page detailing the extent of the pipeline rupture as well as ongoing clean-up efforts.

