'Forever a hero': Hundreds gathered Thursday night at vigil for Hazen Workman-Duffy, killed in bicycle crash

A south Kansas City community is reeling with the loss of 9-year-old Hazen Workman-Duffy, killed last week while riding her bike to Ingels Elementary School.

"It’s a night of love, legacy, for her. She will be forever a hero in the Hickman Mills School District and the Hickman Mills community," said Pastor Dennis Lester from Bethel Family Worship Center.

Will Shaw/KSHB Pastor Dennis Lester

On Thursday night, hundreds gathered at the corner of Food Lane Drive and Longview Road for a vigil for Hazen.

They paid their respects and shared stories to pay tribute. KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa and photographer Will Shaw remained at a distance out of respect for the family's wishes.

Gamboa and Shaw were able to speak with Pastor Lester.

"We prepare weddings and funerals for old people," Lester said. Tonight was a night where we came together as a community as Hazen did for us. What the church has not been able to do, the community has done together."

Will Shaw/KSHB Hazen Workman-Duffy Vigil

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Thursday he's sponsoring an ordinance designed to add greater road safety regulations on roadways near Kansas City, Missouri, schools.

"This measure represents a significant step in Kansas City's Vision Zero commitment to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries," Lucas wrote on his social media page Thursday.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Mayor Quinton Lucas

Vision Zero was passed by the City Council in 2020 in an effort to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries on Kansas City streets by 2030.

"We have too many people that are going too fast or not paying attention in school zones," Lucas told KSHB 41 I-Team Reporter Sarah Plake. "We're gonna do all that we can to make sure that our drivers notice these kids where they're going."

The new ordinance prohibits drivers from making right turns on red lights in school zones during school hours, new signage will be required within 180 days at all affected intersections and if the rule disrupts pick-up or drop-off, schools can request waivers.

Diana Shields

"Just stop and think when you're going through a school zone. Stop and look. Recognize that there is a reason we have school zone speed limits and it's not to try to get you a speeding ticket, don't care about that," Lucas stated on Thursday.

9-year-old Hazen's family called for action at the Food Lane Drive and Longview Road intersection on Wednesday in an interview with KSHB 41 News Reporter Fernanda Silva.

KSHB

"I'd like to see school signs, school zone signs placed because it's not, it's not even that far from the school," said Hazen's parents, Diana and Robert Shields. "I just want more awareness. I want to see things done on that intersection there."

People at the vigil also reacted to the proposed ordinance, including Kim Anderson, a former, longtime parent of kids who attended Ingels Elementary School.

Will Shaw/KSHB Kim Anderson

"This neighborhood should’ve had a crossing guard," Anderson said. "It should also have a speed bump. It should also have that yellow arrow that turns yellow and blinks for cars to continue to go. It’s a step in the right direction. It should’ve been already here."

Much of Thursday night's message was about Hazen's legacy and asking others to act with kindness, not hatred.

Will Shaw/KSHB Hazen Workman-Duffy Memorial

"Love each other, show kindness to each other, forgive one another, and let’s live a life that’s worthy of Hazen’s legacy," Pastor Lester said. "Her legacy will be a legacy of safety as well as a legacy of slowing down."

The ordinance proposed by Lucas is set to be heard Tuesday, Oct. 28 during a city council committee meeting and could go the full city council on Thursday, October 30.

