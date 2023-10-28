Forget normal. Fall's not coming. Winter is here

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are only three seasons this year in the metro area: spring, summer and winter. A FREEEZE WARNING, that's right, a freeze warning is in effect from 11 Saturday night to 10 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued the warning because temperatures as low as 31 are expected overnight.

The counties under the freeze warning include Jackson, Clay, Platte and Cass counties in Missouri and Johnson, Wyandotte, Miami and Leavenworth counties in Kansas.

The weather service says the impacts from the frost and freeze conditions "will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing."

KSHB meteorlogists predict a high Sunday of 36 degrees.

