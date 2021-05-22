Former Boy Scout camp employee dismisses discrimination, retaliation lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former female staffer at H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation dismissed all her claims in a civil lawsuit against the Heart of America Council, Boy Scouts of America

The lawsuit alleged employment discrimination and retaliation.

Attorneys for the girl and her mother filed the notice of dismissal with prejudice on Thursday in Jackson County Court in Independence.

"The matter was resolved to the satisfaction of the parties," according to Robin Koogler, an attorney for the plaintiff and her mother.

Because the plaintiff is a minor, the identities of the girl and her mother were not revealed.

The suit was filed in August 2020 after the girl spent 12 days as a staff member at the Heart of America Council's H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation.

She was one of the first six female members of the Scout reservation staff.

The suit contained allegations of inappropriate behavior by staff members, including comments of a sexual nature.

41 Action News reached out to the Heart of America Council for comment, but has not yet received a response.