Former Brady & Fox restaurant space up for sale in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former Brady & Fox restaurant space has a for sale sign posted in its window, a sad conclusion for the once-noted Brookside restaurant.

The restaurant’s co-owner, Shawn Brady, was killed in the restaurant’s parking lot in late August, just days before Kansas City’s annual Irish Fest tradition, in which Brady and the restaurant played a key part.

Community members mourned the killing, with the restaurant’s last Facebook post coming on Sept. 2.

Police and prosecutors continue to investigate Brady's death.


