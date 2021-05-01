Former Chiefs center Tim Grunhard to be inducted into Chiefs Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs center Tim Grunhard, will be inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame the team announced Saturday.

Tim Grunhard played 11 seasons in the NFL, all with the Chiefs!



Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Saturday that Grunhard is the 50th individual and 46th player to be inducted into the team's hall of fame.

Grunhard will officially be inducted during an enshrinement ceremony which will be held on the Chiefs Alumni Weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.

"In 11 seasons with the club,Tim was a stalwart on one of the most talented offensive line groups in franchise history." Hunt said in a news release. "Off the field, Tim showed a commitment to serving the community throughout his career, and his dedication to Kansas City has continued well after his playing days."

Grunhard spent 11 years with the Chiefs from 1990 through 2000. During that time, he appeared in 169 games with 164 starts, including a streak of 120 straight starts from Sept. 5, 1993 to Oct. 29, 2000. The streak is the fourth-longest starting campaign in franchise history.

Following the 1999 season he was named to his first career Pro Bowl becoming the first Kansas City center to make a Pro Bowl appearance since 1977.

Grunhard is also a board member of the Third and Long Foundation, an active member of the Kansas City Ambassadors and was also inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

