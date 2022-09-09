Watch Now
Former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt to serve as grand marshal for upcoming NASCAR race

Posted at 4:19 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 17:23:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt will give engines the starting command in Sunday's NASCAR race.

Colquitt will serve as grand marshal in the Hollywood Casino 400, hosted by Kansas Speedway and Barstool Sportsbook.

The Super Bowl champion said that, before entering the NFL, he seriously considered a racing career. Though the star player found his calling in football, he remains a devoted NASCAR fan.

Before the race, renowned country music artist Craig Morgan will give a full concert, and musician Lee Greenwood will perform a rendition of "God Bless the U.S.A." as a tribute to the military.

Race activities begin Friday night with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ Kansas Lottery 200 and will continue Saturday, with the Kansas Lottery 300 at 2 p.m. and the Kansas Lottery 150 at 6 p.m.

For ticketing information, visit www.kansasspeedway.com.

