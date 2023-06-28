Former Chiefs RB Joe Delaney's family, nonprofits work to promote water safety in his honor

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo — Thursday, June 29, marks the 40th anniversary of former Chiefs running back Joe Delaney’s death. He died in Monroe, Louisiana, while trying to save three kids from drowning.

“He’s still being remembered today, that’s the most important thing,” said Joanna Noel, Delaney’s youngest daughter. “He died the way he lived — that’s what I’ve been told. He would’ve done it regardless if he knew how to swim or if he didn’t.”

In honor of his life and legacy, his family and local nonprofits are continuing the work, breaking down generational barriers to swimming and increasing access to pools for underrepresented communities.

“It’s something that happens not even in our community, but everywhere. Adults, children, babies, they’re drowning whether it’s in a swimming pool, a bathtub or other places," Noel said. "So I think water safety is something that every individual at some level needs to know. If we can just touch one youth, save one life by promoting water safety, then we feel like we’ve done our jobs.”

To help get that job done, GEHA partnered with The Hunt Family Foundation and donated $10,000 so the "Delaney 37 Foundation" can launch a free swimming program in Haughton, Louisiana.

It is similar to the "Joe Delaney Learn to Swim" program that launched in Kansas City, Misossouri, last year.

“We felt it was only right as we looked into the disparities here in Kansas City to obviously honor the name sake of our program,” said Gene Willis, GEHA’s manager of corporate social responsibility. "And when we have someone like Joe Delaney, who died so tragically trying to save three kids from drowning 40 years in Louisiana, we wanted to make sure we were doing right by those kids and families down there, too.”

Willis says after the first year of the program, 100% of the kids reported improved pool access, ability to swim and better knowledge around water safety.

“Kids are observing and learning not only to swim, but all the emotional things that come around safety and with this program," Willis said. "We’re giving many kids in Kansas City one less thing to be afraid of in this world."

Both Willis and Noel say the health inequity that exists is historical and generational. It dates back to times of segregation not long ago.

The social climate then has led to three generations of families that stay away from water.

“Either they were separate or simply they weren’t allowed. Or they were allowed historically in some communities on the last day of the season, which was called “Colored Day," Willis said. "Today in 2023, that’s often the day that people’s pets are allowed to go to the pool. To give some perspective on where we’ve come from."

Noel also pointed to financial and transportation issues as well. Part of the $10,000 will go towards making sure these barriers no longer exist.

The foundation will provide swimwear, goggles, towels and even transportation to the pool.

“I think he would be very proud and honored to see the community and to see the work that we’re doing,” Willis said.

Noel says Haughton, Louisiana, does not have a single pool in its rural community. So programs like this have the potential to completely change the course and quality of a child’s life.

The program plans to serve about 120 kids in its first year.

—