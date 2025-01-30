Former Fort Riley air traffic controller reflects on crash, emphasizes training

DE SOTO, Kan. — To gain further insight into Wednesday night's tragic crash between an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter, KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis spoke with a former air traffic controller from Fort Riley.

He's particularly concerned with the investigation's outcome and how it will be used to prevent future incidents.

"Air traffic controllers are a unique group of people," explained Ralph Millard, a retired Department of Defense air traffic controller. "They have to make decisions quickly."

Clearly impacted by the crash, Millard shared, "It's a terrible feeling for anyone in the industry. In my experience, it's more than one thing that happens, it’ll start as one minor error."

In his 40 years of service, why crashes happen, comes down to the experience of both the controller and the pilot, how they communicate, and how well they understand regulations and the intent behind them.

“Operating in an air traffic area such as Reagan, everyone’s under the same rules it doesn’t matter if you’re military or not,” he said.

He said there are various traffic control operators, like control tower operators who manage about a 5-mile radius around the airport. They clear the take-offs and landings.

Radar controllers are in charge of about a 50-mile radius once they leave the tower zone and are responsible for height allowances.

“It’s a tough job, it’s not an easy job to do,” he said.

He talked about the measures in place to prevent things like this.

“The air traffic controller has a radar in the tower and they are able to see warning levels if the aircraft is too close, the pilot has the same type of system called a TCAS.”

Millard continued, “With the digital age, it has become much safer and much easier on the controllers and the pilots. We have some of the best traffic controller equipment in the world. We are the gold standard for air traffic controllers in the world.”

Millard said the job takes years of training and once assigned to a specific tower, even more.

“Then and only then, they to work by themselves, prior to that for more of their training they have someone behind them looking over them until they are fully certified, this process can take years,” he said.

Traffickers have a yearly proficiency check, constantly being evaluated to make sure they’re up to standards and are up to date with the changes in regulations.

Millard said they receive over-the-shoulder evaluations constantly being evaluated on their performance.

“Air travel is still the safest travel there is,” Millard said.

What Millard knows is that there will be lessons learned.

“Everyone in our profession will be educated on this terrible disaster,” he said. “Within the U.S. the Department of Defense throughout the world.”

—

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan.

