Former Jackson County Detention Center director named to lead KC corrections, rehabilitation efforts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Earlier this week, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced the resignation of its detention center director. On Friday, Kansas City, Missouri, shared that Diana Knapp will take charge of the city’s prevention, rehabilitation and public safety initiatives.

Knapp has over three decades of experience in the criminal justice system at the municipal, county and state levels. She has overseen behavioral health programs, community reentry initiatives, and detention operations, per a press release from the city.

“Diana brings a valuable understanding of corrections, rehabilitation and the importance of strong partnerships,” City Manager Mario Vasquez said in a press release. “Her leadership will help advance Kansas City’s work to strengthen safety and accountability, while connecting people to the resources and support that help stabilize families and neighborhoods.”

She is currently the First Vice President of the American Jail Association’s Board of Directors, and she most recently served as the director of the Jackson County Department of Corrections.

During the early days of her career, Knapp served as the program manager of the City of Kansas City’s BRIDGES program and held leadership roles with Jackson County Family Court and Heartland Center for Behavioral Change, according to a press release.

Her criminal justice career started in 1991 with a job as a probation and parole officer in Kansas City.

“The opportunity to help serve Kansas City in this role is incredibly meaningful,” Knapp said in a press release. “Our focus will be on supporting safety in our community while ensuring people in custody have access to the services and support that help them return successfully to their families and neighborhoods.”

Knapp is set to begin her role March 16.

