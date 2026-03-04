Jackson County sheriff names temporary replacements as detention center director resigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Diana Knapp, director of the Jackson County Detention Center, put in her resignation Sunday, just weeks before the opening of the county’s new jail.

“I thank Director Knapp for her leadership and the many contributions she made during her time with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Darryl Forté said in a press release.

Forté has selected Deputy Director Delores Wells and Deputy Director Michael Cunningham to temporarily lead the detention center.

Jackson County will name an interim director this week or next week as the search begins for the new director, per a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our leadership team is working to ensure a smooth transition, and an interim plan is in place while we begin the search for a successor,” Forté said. “While this transition may create some uncertainty, we remain focused on continuing to maintain the highest level of professionalism while focusing on the safety, security and wellness of our inmates and staff.”

KSHB 41 News Construction on the Jackson County Detention Center in 2024.

Jackson County is expected to move to its new facility this spring. The jail complex will hold up to 1,000 inmates and has the potential to expand if the need arises.

KSHB 41 reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for more information on Knapp’s resignation and has not heard back at this time.

