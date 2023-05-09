Jackson County Legislators approve guaranteed maximum price for new county jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County legislators voted Tuesday to approve the guaranteed maximum price for new county jail.

The new facility, which will be built on land formerly occupied by a mobile home park just off Interstate 70 and U.S. 40 Highway, will cost no more than $300 million, according to a count news release.

“This detention center project is not only a milestone for our justice system, but also an engine of economic growth and job creation. We’ve made a commitment to prioritize local hiring and partnering with diverse and minority-owned businesses to bring our vision of a safe, secure and rehabilitative facility to life,” Jackson County Executive Frank White stated in the county news release.

The county's current jail in downtown Kansas City is plagued by overcrowding and issues with the building's condition.

“I am proud to have sponsored the legislation of our new detention center, which represents an important step forward in our efforts to create a more just and equitable justice system,” Jackson County Legislature Chairman DaRon McGee, who represents the county's 4th District, stated in the news release. “This facility will be built with safety and humanity in mind and I believe it will serve as a model for other communities looking to improve their correction infrastructure."

The finished jail complex will hold up to 1,000 inmates and can be expanded, according to the news release.

In addition, the center will have educational and social services available to inmates to help cut down the number of repeat offenders.

Construction is expected to begin next week and be completed in the Fall of 2025, the news release states.

