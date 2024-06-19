Former Kansas City radio station KY102 set to host 50th reunion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Radio station KYYS — known as KY102 — was a mainstay on the FM radio dial for more than 20 years in the 1970s, 80s and 1990s.

Later this month, the personalities that helped turn the station into an album rock powerhouse are gathering together one last time for a 50th reunion.

Personalities like Max Floyd, Dick Wilson, Stan Andrews, Spike Santee, Skid Roadie and others are scheduled to attend the 50th-anniversary event on Friday, June 28, at Knuckleheads Saloon in the Northeast Industrial District.

The station broadcast in the album rock format from July 1974 to September 1997.

“If you were around then, you know that KY was one of the most powerful stations in the city when it came to lifestyle and events,” said event organizer Randy Raley. “We were literally the only rock outlet in town, and we dominated the ratings.”

Market forces began to chip away at the station’s dominance, and in September 1997, KYYS was rebranded into 102.1 The Zone, which turned out to be the first of several rebrands on the frequency. Today, KC102.1 bills itself as “Today’s Best Variety.”

In addition to listening to musical guests at Knuckleheads, Raley said the June 28 event will give KY fans a chance to hang out with their favorite personalities, take pictures and enjoy great memories.

“I have heard from just about everyone who was ever on the air, saying they wouldn’t miss this for the world,” Raley said.

More information about the event is available on Facebook.