Former KCK school district resource officer sentenced for child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools school resource officer was sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes.

Mark Scheetz, 32, who worked at F.L. Schlagle High School for about a year, will not be eligible for parole for a minimum of 50 years, according to a news release from the Kansas Attorney General's Office.

The charges included two Jessica's Law counts of aggravated criminal sodomy with a child younger than 14 years of age and twi counts of rape.

In addition, the judge sentenced Scheetz to 32 months for sexual exploitation of a child and six months for intimidating a witness.

The crimes occurred between 2013 and 2015 in Norton County, Kansas, according to the news release.

Reports indicated Scheetz engaged in sex acts with a minor, sent lewd photos to minors and used electronic devices to solicit sex with minors, according to a 2018 news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

He was arrested in March 2018 in Bonner Springs.