Former KCPD Chief of Police hired to provide 'assessment' of St. Joseph Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City, Missouri, Chief of Police Rick Smith has been hired by the city of St. Joseph to assist the city's department.

In a statement to KSHB 41, a spokesperson for the city said Smith will provide an assessment of the police department's structure.

The City Council approved a contract that will pay Smith $250 an hour, which will not exceed 100 hours or $25,000.

Smith retired as KCPD Chief of Police in April after 34 years with the department.

