Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former KCPD Chief of Police hired to provide 'assessment' of St. Joseph Police Department

KCPD Chief Rick Smith
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Darrius Smith/KSHB-TV
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Rick Smith
KCPD Chief Rick Smith
Posted at 6:16 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 19:16:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City, Missouri, Chief of Police Rick Smith has been hired by the city of St. Joseph to assist the city's department.

In a statement to KSHB 41, a spokesperson for the city said Smith will provide an assessment of the police department's structure.

The City Council approved a contract that will pay Smith $250 an hour, which will not exceed 100 hours or $25,000.

Smith retired as KCPD Chief of Police in April after 34 years with the department.

KSHB 41 asked the city for a copy of the contract and will update this story with more details once it's received.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock