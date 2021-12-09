Former Leavenworth correctional officer accused of smuggling contraband

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former correctional officer has been accused of smuggling contraband to prisoners at Leavenworth Detention Center.

Willie Golden allegedly provided at least three prisoners with contraband, including tobacco, cell phones and marijuana, in exchange for money between April and November 2020, according to court documents.

Records state that he also smuggled contraband for additional inmates on behalf of other public officials.

Golden reportedly received more than $7,300 in payments through Cash App. Records state that there were around 22 payments made ranging from $50-$2,000.