Former Leawood, Kansas, priest arrested Saturday for theft of funds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Father Richard Storey, formerly the priest at Curé of Ars Catholic Church in Leawood, Kansas, was arrested by the Leawood Police Department on Saturday morning.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas said in a press release that Storey was taken into custody for theft of funds — about $160,000 — which is a felony charge.

Storey resigned from Curé of Ars in September 2025 after the Prairie Village Police Department opened an investigation against Storey for an incident involving another adult.

READ MORE | Father Richard Storey resigned as pastor of Curé of Ars, a Catholic Church in Leawood

Following Storey's resignation, Father John Riley was appointed to temporarily lead the parish. He was later named pastor in February.

The Prairie Village police investigation remains ongoing, according to the press release Saturday.

The Archdiocese said no further information is being released about the Leawood investigation at this time and they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Archbishop Shawn McKnight shared the below statement in the press release.

“This news is deeply painful for all of us in the Catholic community, particularly given the nature of the allegations involving resources entrusted to the church through the sacrifice and generosity of the faithful. My primary concern at this time is for the people of Curé of Ars parish and all those directly affected. I am grateful for Father Riley’s steady leadership and care for this community during this difficult time. These allegations are serious, the legal processes must be allowed to proceed, and Father Storey is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law or internal canonical process. I recognize there will be differing emotions and perspectives within the community in the days ahead, and I ask parishioners to treat one another with greater sensitivity, patience, charity and respect as we move through this together, trusting that with faith in Christ, our community can emerge stronger and more united.”

Storey is being held at the Johnson County Jail in Olathe on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

He is set to appear in court on May 26.

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