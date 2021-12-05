Watch
Former longtime Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, 98, dies

<p>WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 11: World War II veteran and former Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) attends a Veterans Day ceremony at the National World War II Memorial November 11, 2015 in Washington, DC. Originally established as Armistice Day in 1919, the holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 by President Dwight Eisenhower and honors those who have served in the U.S. military. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images</p>
Posted at 10:55 AM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 12:01:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole died in his sleep early Sunday morning, according to a tweet by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. He was 98.

Dole, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1996, previously announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep," the tweet said. "At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years."

During his time with Congress, he also held the role of Senate Majority Leader. He also ran unsuccessfully for President of the United States in 1996, losing to Bill Clinton.

