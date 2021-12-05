Former longtime Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, 98, dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole died in his sleep early Sunday morning, according to a tweet by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. He was 98.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/57NtGfqtmL — Elizabeth Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) December 5, 2021

Dole, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1996, previously announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

During his time with Congress, he also held the role of Senate Majority Leader. He also ran unsuccessfully for President of the United States in 1996, losing to Bill Clinton.