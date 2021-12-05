'I will miss my friend': President Joe Biden pays tribute to former Sen. Bob Dole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hours after news broke that former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole died , President Joe Biden released a tribute which reflected on their longtime friendship.

In the tribute , Biden said Dole was among the first people that he had a conversation after being sworn in as president.

Biden said the two bonded through many things — which included cancer.

Dole was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in Feb . Biden's son, Beau, also battled cancer and he said Dole never hesitated to offer his support.

"Bob had recently been diagnosed with lung cancer, and I was were there to offer the same support, love, and encouragement that they showed me and Jill when our son Beau battled cancer, and that the Doles have shown us over the half century we’ve been friends," Biden said in the tribute.

Biden also highlighted Dole's role in passing the Americans with Disabilities Act and his efforts while on the Social Security Commission.

"Bob was an American statesman like few in our history," Biden said. "A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation. And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend."