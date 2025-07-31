Former manager of KCK O'Reilly's sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for choking man to death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A former O’Reilly Auto Parts store manager in Kansas City, Kansas, is now a convicted felon and will serve nearly five years in prison.

Carl Kemppainen was convicted by a jury in May for choking a man to death whom he suspected of stealing.

The store manager confronted 23-year-old Diamond Steen and Keysean Perkins for stealing a can of paint and sandpaper from the store.

He followed the men out of the store and tried to prevent them from leaving.

Eventually, Kemppainen started strangling Steen.

According to court documents, to calm the situation, Perkins gave back the stolen items and tried to release Kemppainen's grip.

However, Kemppainen did not stop.

When officers arrived, they found Steen lifeless, on the ground, and both victims zip-tied on the ground.

Perkins survived.

On Thursday, the store manager was sentenced to 57 months in prison, the standard range of punishment for his crime.

Wyandotte County Judge Michael Russell rejected the defense's request for probation.

Cameras were not allowed, but KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson sat in the courtroom during the hearing.

A family attorney said this is the sentence they hoped for.

"Any amount of time will not bring Diamond back to his family, but it is some solace to know there will be some punitive measure paid for his actions," Attorney Suzanne Hale Robinson said.

Family reaction

Steen's family showed strong emotions throughout Thursday's hearing.

Many of them appealed to the judge for the maximum sentence through victim impact statements.

Glenda Steen, his grandmother, told the judge:

"Those left behind are the ones serving a life sentence," she said. "What we had with him has gone forever."

Steen's aunt, Sawnya Helm, described the impact of his death on his three children.

His daughter wasn't born yet when he was killed.

"His kids have trouble sleeping at night because they don't want to forget their father," his aunt said. "You are not the man you've painted yourself to be."

"Lack of remorse," a judge says

In Wyandotte County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Garett Relph's final remarks, he referenced Kemppainen's social media and vigilante justice.

He said, "There's a reason in our criminal justice system you can't take justice into your own hands. What if you're wrong?"

He mentioned Kemppainen's Facebook posts on the situation, which haven't been deleted.

In the posts, Kemppainen called Steen and Perkins "gang members." He said the district attorney was "woke" and "pressured by Black Lives Matter activists" to charge him.

Prosecutor Relph said it was Kemppainen who turned a misdemeanor theft into murder.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson asked Kemppainen several questions going into the courthouse, some of which he declined to answer.

Jackson asked, "Any regrets about what happened?"

He replied, "Oh my gosh, of course, are you kidding? It was a terrible accident."

Kemppainen declined to elaborate further.

His legal team made an effort for probation rather than prison time.

A forensic psychologist testified that he believes Kemppainen suffers from untreated anxiety and depression. He suggested outpatient services in the community rather than from the Department of Corrections.

Judge Russell disagreed, stating Kemppainen can seek help from prison.

Before sentencing, he criticized Kemppainen for maintaining self-defense and justifications for his actions.

"I don't find that you have shown any remorse," Judge Russell said. "You had choices that day."

Despite receiving at least a dozen letters from Kemppainen's supporters about his character, the judge said Kemppainen defended his actions from the beginning.

Kemppainen said in court that he had no intent to harm anyone and replayed what could have gone differently that day.

During victim impact statements, he did not turn around to look at Steen's family.

He was visibly emotional during the judge's decision — mouthing "I love you" to his family before being taken away in handcuffs.

In addition to his sentence, Kemppainen will be registered as a violent offender for 15 years.

What's next for the family?

Steen's family cried tears of joy when the judge ordered Kemppainen to serve prison time.

They spilled into the hallway in front of the courtroom, jumping up and down to celebrate the decision.

The family kept comments brief because they are working on civil litigation.

Hale-Robinson said, "We are pleased with what happened today in the criminal case and hope Mr. Kemppainen finds remorse in his heart."

KSHB 41 previously reported that another O'Reilly employee was charged.

Royald Ford pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery on March 1, 2024.

According to court records, he wrestled Keysean Perkins to the ground and stomped on his neck and upper back. He also provided police with false information.

Ford was sentenced to six months of probation.

—