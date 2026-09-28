Former Missouri AG Andrew Bailey steps down from FBI role to return to Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Monday that he is stepping down from his role in the FBI.

In a social media message, Bailey thanked President Donald Trump and Attorney General Todd Blanche for the opportunity to deliver “historic results” in the “mission to Make America Safe Again.”

However, he said he ultimately feels called to return to his family in Missouri.

“I am confident Director Patel will continue to reform the FBI, combat violent crime, defend the homeland, ensure strong organizational accountability, and restore public trust in this institution of excellence,” Bailey wrote in his departure post.

Bailey resigned as the Missouri AG in August 2025 to take on the FBI co-deputy director role. Before that, he was appointed Missouri AG in 2022 when outgoing AG Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate. Bailey won reelection in November 2024.

—

