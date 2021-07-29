Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon will not run for Senate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt announced he would not run for reelection to the U.S. Senate, speculation grew that former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon would run for his seat.

That speculation was dispelled Thursday when Nixon released a statement via Twitter.

Statement on 2022 Senate Race pic.twitter.com/LBxN0LQ1ss — Governor Jay Nixon (@GovJayNixon) July 29, 2021

He said, though he was involved in Missouri politics for many years, he now wants to devote his attention to conservation, instead of partisan issues.

“I always thrived on policy more than politics. My post-Governor involvement on a myriad of matters is not filtered through a partisan lens- that is liberating and I want it to continue,” the release read. “My lifelong work to conserve our land, water, and to improve the quality of life for people in our cities, small towns, rural communities, and future generations will be a growing focus.”

Nixon said he will continue to teach law at Washington University in St. Louis and maintain his practice at Dowd Bennett.

