Former Olathe Northwest teacher, coach pleads guilty to sex crime

Steven Mesa is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 20, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Olathe Northwest High School teacher plead guilty on Thursday to one count of unlawfully engaging in consensual sexual intercourse with a person 16 or more years-old.

Steven Mesa, who was also a coach at Olathe Northwest, sexually engaged with a student of the school between July 1, 2022, and August, 26, 2022.

Mesa was originally charged on Sept. 21, 2022, with three counts of unlawfully engaging in consensual sexual intercourse with a person 16 or more years old, but two of the charges were dropped by prosecutors, according to Johnson County court records.

His sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m., June 27, 2023.

