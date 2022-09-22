Watch Now
Former Olathe Northwest teacher accused of sexual relations with student appears in court

Steven Mesa
Steven Mesa is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Sep 22, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A former coach and teacher at Olathe Northwest High School accused of having sex with an underage student was in court Thursday.

On Wednesday, Steven Mesa, 47, was charged for incidents that allegedly began in July and happened as recent as August.

During his hearing Thursday, Mesa was ordered to not make contact with any witnesses, including his wife.

There was some discussion around whether or not Mesa could make contact with his wife, but ultimately he was told he could not do so.

Mesa is back in court Sept. 28 for a scheduling hearing.

He's charged with three counts of unlawfully engaging in consensual sexual intercourse with a person 16 or more years old.


