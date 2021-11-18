Former Olathe officer sues city for wrongful termination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Olathe Police Department officer is suing the city of Olathe for wrongful termination.

Brittany Conge, a former detective, alleges that despite "exceptional and effective" work, she was terminated.

The lawsuit petition states that Conge at one point questioned the propriety of charges that were "instituted improperly" by colleagues, which resulted in a reprimand.

Court documents state Conge believes she was protected by Kansas law when expressing her concerns about the improper charges and the rights of crime victims and those accused of crimes.

However, she was fired from her detective position on Feb. 18, 2020.

The lawsuit alleges that termination was unlawful retaliation.

Conge is seeking $75,000 in restitution due to economic loss caused by losing her job.

A jury trial has been requested.

"Due to pending litigation, we will not be able to provide information at this time. Thank you," a spokesperson for the Olathe Police Department said.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the city and is awaiting comment on the lawsuit.