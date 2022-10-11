Former Olathe School District employee sues district over alleged discrimination, retaliation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Olathe School District employee is suing the school district claiming she was the target of "severe and pervasive harassment and discrimination on the basis of her gender."

Andrea Paulakovich worked for the district for more than 18 years, including as Director of Learning Services.

The suit claims the harassment and discrimination based on gender began in October 2019.

In addition, Paulakovich "loved her job and intended to spend her entire career with Olathem continuing to contribute to the ongoing success of the Olathe Public Schools," the suit states.

The harassment began, the suit states, on the night of Oct. 23, 2019, when Richard Wilson, the Director of Curriculum and Assessment, texted Paulakovich at 9:23 p.m. about a work matter.

Wilson told Paulakovich he was in bed with his wife when her text arrived and his wife was unhappy, the suit states.

The comment from Wilson about being in bed with his wife upset Paulakovich.

About a month later, Wilson was in Paulakovich's office to look over a document and allegedly put his hand on her upper thigh, the suit states.

She reported her concerns to Assistant Superintendent Brett Yeager, but the suit claims Yeager, now the district's superintendent, downplayed her concerns.

The suit states from approximately Nov. 19 until April 2021, Wilson continued to engage in "severe and pervasive sexual harassment, including calling Paulakovich his work wife."

The suit details other claims of harassment and retaliation from the district.

Wilson resigned from the district in April 2022.

KSHB 41 reached out the district for comment and will update this story if a response is received.

—

