Former Park University president Beverley Byers-Pevitts dies

Pevitts served was 1st woman president in school history
Beverly Byers-Pevitts
Former Park University Beverly Byers-Pevitts passed away on Sunday.
Posted at 2:43 PM, Nov 07, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Park University Beverley Byers-Pevitts, who was the first female president in school history, died on Friday, according to the university.

Pevitts, who served as the school's president from 2001 to 2009, died in Sarasota, Florida.

She is credited for helping develop study exchange agreements on four continents.

"I express my deepest condolences to Bob (Pevitts, her husband) and her family. Dr. Byers-Pevitts’ vision and dedication will persist within the countless students she taught, the higher educational professionals she mentored and the programs she launched," Park University President Shane Smeed said.

Pevitts' education career included stops at Texas Woman's University, University of Northern Iowa, University of Nevada - Las Vegas and Kentucky Wesleyan College.

