Former president weighs in on Missouri GOP senate primary race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former President Donald Trump’s relationship with the battle to win the republican senatorial nomination in Missouri is…complicated.

The GOP field of candidates, vying to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, have worked throughout the campaign to attract the former president’s endorsement.

On Monday, just hours before polls open for Tuesday’s Missouri Primary, the former president weighed in: He’s going with Eric.

Presumably that rules out an endorsement for the candidates except former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

The endorsement was good enough for both Greitens and Schmitt to take credit.

Missouri polling places open at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

