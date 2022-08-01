Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former president weighs in on Missouri GOP senate primary race

Trump-backed candidates in Ohio and Kansas locked in tight races; Missouri voters pick Hawley
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Pugliano
<p>People enter a voting precinct to vote in the Michigan Primary election at Trombly School August 7, 2018 in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan. </p>
Trump-backed candidates in Ohio and Kansas locked in tight races; Missouri voters pick Hawley
Posted at 5:51 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 18:51:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former President Donald Trump’s relationship with the battle to win the republican senatorial nomination in Missouri is…complicated.

The GOP field of candidates, vying to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, have worked throughout the campaign to attract the former president’s endorsement.

On Monday, just hours before polls open for Tuesday’s Missouri Primary, the former president weighed in: He’s going with Eric.

Presumably that rules out an endorsement for the candidates except former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

The endorsement was good enough for both Greitens and Schmitt to take credit.

Missouri polling places open at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock