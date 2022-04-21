Former prosecutor accused in federal indictment

ST LOUIS — A former prosecutor in eastern Missouri is accused in a federal indictment of making sexual contact with a woman who was a defendant in several cases he was prosecuting.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced the indictment of James Isaac Crabtree on one count of deprivation of rights under color of the law, and one count of making false statements to the FBI. He served as the municipal prosecutor for Jefferson County, near St. Louis, until he resigned in March amid the federal investigation.

Federal authorities say the incident happened March 8 when Crabtree met with the woman in his office. He allegedly kissed and touched the woman and had her remove some of her clothing. Authorities say Crabtree lied about the incident in an interview with the FBI.

It wasn't immediately clear if Crabtree had an attorney.

—