Former Royal Alex Gordon to be inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alex Gordon, a former KC Royal, is one of 12 new members elected into the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

The 16th induction class will be honored at the Night of Champions presented by Prairiefire on February 15, 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas.

Highlighting the 2023 class are six players, including Gordon, a three-time MLB All-Star and World Series Champion with the Kansas City Royals, and Ron Darling, MLB All-Star World Series Champ and Gold Glove winner with the New York Mets.

The class also includes four coaches and two former umpires. Three inductees will be honored posthumously.

To be eligible for the College Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, players must be out of college for 15 years and have completed one year of competition at a two-year institution in the CCCAA, NJCAA or a four-year NCAA (Division I,II or III) or NAIA institution.

