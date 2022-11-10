Former Skies restaurant will transform into 'Winter Wonderland' for pop-up bar next month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former Skies restaurant space atop the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center will open in December as a seasonal pop-up bar.

The theme of the pop-up bar, which is located on the Sheraton's 42nd floor, will be "Winter Skies" as the space is transformed into a "holiday wonderland."

Skies — which was famous for is slow rotation, which provided diners a 360-degree view of Kansas City's skyline — closed in 2011. The pop-up bar will not rotate.

Winter Skies will serve holiday cocktails developed by J. Rieger Co., beginning Dec. 1.

“We see posts on our social media all the time from folks reminiscing about their visits to Skies," Kaitlyn Mueller, marketing manager for Sheraton Crown Center, said in a statement. “It’s really our pleasure to bring it back to life for a bit. We’re excited to welcome back previous customers and for those who’ve never been up there to experience it for the very first time. Best views of the city in the city!”

Tickets— which will cost $35 for a two-hour reservation, including complimentary parking — for Dec. 1-2 will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday with additional dates announced soon. Five dollars from each ticket will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network.

Reservations will be available online when tickets go on sale.

—