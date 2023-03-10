Former teammate remembers Chiefs legend Otis Taylor Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor Jr. is being remembered for his contributions on the field and in the community.

“I just can’t believe he’s gone now," said Bobby Bell, a former teammate of Taylor's.

Taylor died Thursday night at the age of 80.

“I’ve never seen anybody like him," Bell said. “The things he did and the moves he did and the speed and the reaction just amaze me."

Bell said Taylor made an impact off the field by helping the community.

“If they needed something, a fundraiser, something like that, they call us, and we were right there to help them out and whatever we could do," he said.

Dan Israel, executive producer and co-host with the Chiefs Radio Network, said Taylor's impact will be remembered by new generations.

“With his passing, they’ll be all kinds of clips of Otis Taylor and younger fans will get a chance to see just how incredibly good this guy was," Israel said.

Despite his play on the field, Taylor isn't in the NFL Hall of Fame. It's something Bell thinks should change.

"He’s over due, I mean the stuff that he did back then, now everybody is passing the ball, he might get 20 passes," Bell said. "Now, they’re throwing 70-80 passes a game sometimes."

Israel also agrees that an induction is past due.

“Hopefully someday they’ll put him in the hall of fame, because it’s hard to deny the numbers that Otis Taylor put up," Israel said.

—

