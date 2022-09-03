Former U.S. Air Force pilot reminisces on flying days, attends Kansas City Air Show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jack Bolinger's days as a pilot began way back in the 1940s.

Bolinger, 99, enlisted into the U.S. Air Force right after high school.

After training with the Air Force for two years, he became a multiple engine pilot and eventually a first lieutenant.

During his time as a pilot, he gravitated towards flying the North American B-25 Mitchell.

One of his most adventured-filled missions came when he was delivering Christmas presents to families in Canada.

While flying a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, he ran out of gas on a frozen lake. Eventually, he was picked up by people on skis.

On Friday, Bolinger somewhat relieved his days as a pilot while attending the Kansas City Air Show.

"They thought I might enjoy being around airplanes again," he said.

Despite the adventures he had while flying a B-17, Bolinger said the B-25s will always remain his favorite.

"I think the most fun plane I had was the b25," he said. "I enjoyed that more than any of them."

