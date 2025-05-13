Former US Sen. Christopher ‘Kit’ Bond dies at 86

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former U.S. Sen. Christopher “Kit” Bond died Tuesday in St. Louis, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe’s office announced.

Bond was 86.

The former senator was a mainstay in Missouri politics for decades.

Many in Kansas City know of his work through the naming of the Christopher S. Bond Bridge that carries Interstate 35/29 to and from downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

“Kit Bond was a skilled statesman, public servant, and a man who truly loved Missouri,” Kehoe said in a statement Tuesday. “I am blessed to have known Kit and honored to call him a friend and a mentor.”

Bond, a Republican, was elected Missouri governor in 1972. He would lose a re-election bid four years later to Democrat Joseph Teasdale, but he ran again in 1980 and defeated Teasdale to return to the governor’s mansion.

After serving two terms as Missouri governor, Bond focused his attention on running for U.S. Senate, a race he would win in 1992. He won re-election in 1998 and 2004 before retiring ahead of the 2010 election cycle.

US Sen. Josh Hawley (R - Missouri) took to social media Tuesday afternoon to reflect on the contributions of Bond.

Erin and I were saddened to hear of the death of our friend, Kit Bond. What a champion for Missouri. He served his state and his nation with the utmost distinction for decades - and he was above all a fine man. He & Linda have been such good friends to Erin and me. We are… — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 13, 2025

